To mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tigerr’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a range of tiger conservation initiatives and launch the latest tiger census data in Mysuuru on Sunday. PM Modi will also release the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) at the mega event.

During the whole day, PM Modi will interact with frontline field staff, and self-help groups involved in the conservation activities, and visit the Tiger reserve and elephant camp.

PM Modi's full schedule

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the latest tiger census data at a mega event in Mysuru.

-He will also launch the International Big Cats Alliance(IBCA), and vision for tiger conservation during ‘Amrit Kaal’.

-In the morning, PM Modi will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district to interact with frontline field staff and SHGs active in conservation activities.

-Later, he will visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He will interact with mahouts and ‘kavadis’ of the elephant camp.

-Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise, will also get a chance to meet the PM during his visit.

-During the launch of IBCA, PM will also inaugurate the programme 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'. The programme will also mark the release of a summary report of the 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves titled ‘Amrit kaal ka vision for tiger conservation’.

-During the programme, he will also launch a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’.

International Big Cats Alliance

As part of this initiative, India will collaborate with different countries that harbour big cat species like tiger, lion, leopard, puma, etc. IBCA will majorly focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world- tiger, lion, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, and cheetah.

The IBCA will be an alliance of more than 90 countries and organisations for animal protection. The structure of the international alliance will include a General Assembly and a council.

Project Tiger

The ambitious project for the conservation of tigers in India was launched on April 1, 1973. The collaborative effort of the government and the people, has significantly increased the tiger population in the country,

Even though there has been a significant reduction in tiger poaching due to better technology and protection mechanisms, it remains to be a big threat to the big cats besides habitat fragmentation and degradation, said Additional Director General of Forests S P Yadav.

Initially, the project covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km. Now, the project includes 53 tiger reserves sprawling over around 75,000 sq km of the region. There are around 3,000 tigers in India, which account for 70 per cent of the global tiger population. Their population is increasing at a rate of six per cent per year. The project is also a major source of employment for local people and also supports the eco-development committees.

(With inputs from the agency)