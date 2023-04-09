PM Modi to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru today. Know full schedule3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:00 AM IST
To mark 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru, PM Modi will launch latest tiger census and International Big Cats Alliance today. Know all about his visit to Mysuru today
To mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tigerr’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a range of tiger conservation initiatives and launch the latest tiger census data in Mysuuru on Sunday. PM Modi will also release the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) at the mega event.
