PM Modi to commission first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Cochin

PM Modi to commission first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Cochin2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been a strong proponent of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been a strong proponent of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September.
The commissioning of the aircraft carrier at the shipyard in Kochi is a part of PM Modi's 2 day visit to Kerala and Karnataka on 1 and 2 September.
The commissioning of the aircraft carrier at the shipyard in Kochi is a part of PM Modi's 2 day visit to Kerala and Karnataka on 1 and 2 September.
On 1 September Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village.
On 1 September Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village.
Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on second day of his visit at 9:30 AM. Later that day he will also visit Mangaluru to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹3,800 crores.
Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on second day of his visit at 9:30 AM. Later that day he will also visit Mangaluru to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹3,800 crores.
At Managaluru the Prime Minister will inaugurate myriad projects including mechanisation project undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority and Sea Water Desalination Plant at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, among others.
At Managaluru the Prime Minister will inaugurate myriad projects including mechanisation project undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority and Sea Water Desalination Plant at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, among others.
INS Vikrant has been designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited which is a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.
INS Vikrant has been designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited which is a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.
INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. It has been built with state-of-the-art automation features.
INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. It has been built with state-of-the-art automation features.
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first Aircraft Carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 war. It has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs.
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first Aircraft Carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 war. It has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs.
With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational Aircraft Carriers – first one being INS Vikramaditya -- which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.
With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational Aircraft Carriers – first one being INS Vikramaditya -- which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.
During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.
During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)