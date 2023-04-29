Hello User
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to conduct roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka

PM Modi to conduct roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka

1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint
Modi will spend Saturday night in Bengaluru before departing from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in Kolar

On Sunday, he will also conduct a road show in Mysuru before departing for Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka, a state that is soon to hold Assembly elections for 224 seats on May 10.

As reported by PTI, since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to a poll-bound state. 

Modi's itinerary states that he will depart from Delhi on Saturday at 8:20 am aboard a special aircraft and arrive at Bidar Airport at 10:20 am.

From there, he will travel via helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district, where he is scheduled to speak at a public meeting at 11 am.

Following the public meeting in Humnabad, Modi will travel by air to Vijayapura where he will address another public gathering at 1 pm. Afterwards, he will make his way to Kudachi in Belagavi district, where he is scheduled to speak to the public at approximately 2:45 pm.

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

Modi will spend Saturday night in Bengaluru before departing from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district, and Belur in Hassan district.

On Sunday, he will also conduct a road show in Mysuru before departing for Delhi.

