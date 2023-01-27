As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, rumours suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from Tamil Nadu. While the reports remain unconfirmed, state BJP chief K Annamalai said that the PM was considered an "insider' in the southernmost state.

The rumours suggest that Modi will be contesting from Ramanathapuram in the upcoming elections. Without confirming the contention, Annamalai interpreted it as a sign that PM Modi had transcended regional barriers.

“Modi ji is seen as an insider. In fact, if you look at the Tamil news for the last month, somebody has started a rumour that Modi ji is fighting from Tamil Nadu for one of the seats. Everywhere you go, people ask (whether PM Modi will contest from Tamil Nadu)," he told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Modi had contested the 2014 elections from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat. While he won both seats, the PM had opted to represent represent Varanasi. He was reelected from the constituency in 2019.

“Ramanathapuram is what the rumour says. So people have picked up the rumour. It is all a rumour. But people are commenting...They are talking... They want Modi ji to contest. This is seen as a sign that Modi ji is seen as an insider and not an outsider from any distant part of India," Annamalai said.

Dubbing Modi an “unifier", Annamalai said that the PM was the “first person who took the effort to reach out to Tamil Nadu".

“His magic translating into votes in Tamil Nadu is an art. The important thing in the next 16-18 months, we are working like a wire now, putting people in the booth, they know which house to go to, which person to approach, and they know which voter is voting for us. This is something we have to do," he added.

