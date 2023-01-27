PM Modi to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu? Here's all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Rumours suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, rumours suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from Tamil Nadu. While the reports remain unconfirmed, state BJP chief K Annamalai said that the PM was considered an "insider' in the southernmost state.
