Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to dedicate 7 new defence firms to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami

PM Modi to dedicate 7 new defence firms to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 06:21 PM IST Livemint

  • The Centre recently decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100% state-owned corporate entities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation tomorrow (Friday) on the occasion of Vijayadashami. He will deliver a video address in an event organized by the Defence Ministry at around 12:10 PM. Defence Minister, MoS Defence and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion, informed the Prime Minister's Office. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation tomorrow (Friday) on the occasion of Vijayadashami. He will deliver a video address in an event organized by the Defence Ministry at around 12:10 PM. Defence Minister, MoS Defence and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion, informed the Prime Minister's Office. 

New Defence companies

New Defence companies

The Centre recently decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100% state-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country. 

The Centre recently decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100% state-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country. 

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation.

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation.

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are: Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

US initial jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic low

Premium

BPCL makes fuelling easier, launches automated technolo ...

Premium

Tamil Nadu: All shops, hotels can operate till 11 pm; b ...

Premium

Fertilizer subsidy hike extended to Rabi crop season

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are: Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

US initial jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic low

Premium

BPCL makes fuelling easier, launches automated technolo ...

Premium

Tamil Nadu: All shops, hotels can operate till 11 pm; b ...

Premium

Fertilizer subsidy hike extended to Rabi crop season

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!