PM Modi to dedicate development projects worth over 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him on 22 July, 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs. 8600 crore. The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea. The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region.