Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth ₹7,300 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, “PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region."

“He will disburse monthly installments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Under this scheme, ₹1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various especially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh," the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi will also distribute 1.75 lakh adhikar abhilekh (record of rights) to beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Scheme which will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land, ANI reported.

He will also transfer ₹55.90 crores for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana and lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. The Prime Minister said that the school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes, e-library, etc., to students.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These projects include the 'Talavada Project' which is a drinking water supply scheme for more than one thousand villages of Dhar and Ratlam, and 14 urban water supply schemes under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefitting more than 50 thousand urban households across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The list of projects also includes 'Nal Jal Yojna' to 50 Gram Panchayats of Jhabua, helping provide tap water to about 11,000 households.

In addition, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects during the program which include the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station. These stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The rail projects dedicated to the nation include projects for doubling of Indore- Dewas- Ujjain C cabin railway line; Itarsi- North - South grade separator with yard remodeling; and the third line connecting Barkhera- Budni-Itarsi," the statement added.

He will dedicate to the nation multiple road development projects worth more than ₹3,275 crore in Madhya Pradesh including four-laning of Harda-Betul (Package-I) from km 0.00 to km 30.00 (Harda-Temagaon) of NH-47; Ujjain Dewas section of NH-752D; four-laning (16 km) of Indore-Gujarat MP Border section of NH-47 and four-laning of Chicholi-Betul (Package-III) Harda-Betul of NH-47; and Ujjain Jhalawar section of NH-552G.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!