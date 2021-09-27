PM Modi to dedicate to nation 35 crop varieties with special traits tomorrow

These special traits crops include varieties that address the anti-nutritional factors found in some crops that adversely affect human and animal health. Examples of such varieties include Pusa Double Zero Mustard 33, first Canola quality hybrid RCH 1 with less than 2 per cent erucic acid and less than 30 ppm glucosinolates and a soybean variety free from two anti-nutritional factors namely Kunitz trypsin inhibitor and lipoxygenase.