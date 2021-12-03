NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Gorakhpur and dedicate to the nation two projects worth over ₹9600 crore—a revived fertilizer plant and a new complex of All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, which was idle for more than 30 years, has been revived by Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd., a joint venture of National Thermal Power Corp., Coal India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Fertilizer Corp. of India and Hindustan Fertilizer Corp. Ltd. for a cost of around ₹8,600 crores. Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2016, said an official statement. This joint venture of state-run companies is also working on reviving fertilizer plants at Sindri and Barauni.

The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 lakh tonne a year of neem coated urea. It will help farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for the fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region, said the statement. The work for the Gorakhpur plant has been executed by Toyo Engineering Corp., Japan and Toyo Engineering India Pvt. Ltd.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation a fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur which has been built at a cost of over ₹1,000 crore. Modi had laid the foundation stone for this complex in 2016. It has been set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up to correct regional imbalances in availability of quality tertiary level healthcare. The facilities at this complex include a 750 bed hospital, medical college, nursing college, residential accommodation for all staff and hostel accommodation for students.

Modi will also inaugurate a new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Gorakhpur.

