Modi will also dedicate to the nation a fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur which has been built at a cost of over ₹1,000 crore. Modi had laid the foundation stone for this complex in 2016. It has been set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up to correct regional imbalances in availability of quality tertiary level healthcare. The facilities at this complex include a 750 bed hospital, medical college, nursing college, residential accommodation for all staff and hostel accommodation for students.