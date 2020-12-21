PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India International Science Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on December 22 via video conferencing.

As per the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will address the IISF at 4:30 pm on December 22.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualized the India International Science Festival to promote scientific temper in society.

Launched in 2015, the IISF is a celebration to promote science and technology. It aims to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.

The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields.

