Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on 4 Jan

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 08:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The theme of the conclave is 'Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 January will deliver the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave virtually.

The theme of the conclave is 'Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation'.

National Metrology Conclave 2020 is being organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception, as per a government statement.

PM Modi will also dedicate 'National Atomic Timescale', and 'Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya' to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of the 'National Environmental Standards Laboratory', the Prime Minister's Office said.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanosecond.

Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting the testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance, at par with international standards. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment, the statement added.

