The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.
The three day summit starting 16th February will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organisations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.