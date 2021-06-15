New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the 5th edition of VivaTech on Wednesday at around 4 pm.

Other prominent speakers in the event include President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries.

The event will also witness the participation of corporate leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Chairman and CEO, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and President, Microsoft Brad Smith.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech 2021.

The Prime Minister, who also made a tweet, said that he will address the event through video conferencing.

"Through this forum, will be speaking about India's strides in the world of tech and start-up," he said.

The release said VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, held in Paris every year since 2016.

It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe - a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate and Les Echos - a leading French media group.

The event brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests.

The 5th edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.