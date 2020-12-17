PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week on Saturday

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday that Modi will also present the ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award to Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Assocham Foundation Week on Saturday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday that Modi will also present the "ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award" to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the Tata Group.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday that Modi will also present the "ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award" to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the Tata Group.

Assocham was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India, the PMO noted, adding that it has in its fold over 400 chambers and trade associations, serving over 4.5 lakh members across India.

