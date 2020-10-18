PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 at 7:30 pm on Monday (October 19). The meeting will convene virtually from October 19 to 21, bringing together policymakers and scientific leaders, calling for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems, with great emphasis on COVID-19 with an "India for the World" framing.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development.

Here is all you need to know about the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020:

1) The three-day program will feature leaders talks, panel discussions and virtual informal conversations on topics ranging from scientific interventions for fighting the pandemic, managing the pandemic and accelerating the development and implementation of global solutions to combat this pandemic and prevent the next one.

2) Approximately, 1,600 people from 40 countries will participate in this meeting.

3) It will call for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems with great emphasis on COVID-19 with an "India for the World" framing, the statement said.

4) The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 will be co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, the Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog, along with the Grand Challenges Canada, the United States Agency for International Development and Wellcome

5) World leaders, eminent scientists and researchers from across the globe will join this annual meeting to discuss key priorities for accelerating progress across the sustainable development goals in the post-pandemic world and elaborate on addressing the challenges to manage COVID-19.

