PM Modi to deliver keynote address at PanIIT global summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organized by PanIIT USA on Friday and is likely to touch upon issues like education reform, sustainability, R&D and importance of endowment funds at higher educational institutions.

The summit will focus on issues like global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education. The PM will speak at 9.30 pm, the union education ministry said.

Modi, who has been visiting educational institutions virtually and batting for education reforms envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) is likely to talk about the policy to a global audience.

He is also expected to touch upon innovation, R&D at top Indian institutions, study in India initiative of the union government and creation of endowment funds at IITs and universities, and ask the IIT graduates settled in the US and elsewhere to contribute to the IITs.

Creation of endowment funds is an established practice in the US university system but a relatively new concept in India. IIT Delhi had last year announced one endowment fund with a target to raise $1 billion over thenext five years

PanIIT USA, run by IIT alumni, is an organization that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003, PanIIT USA has organised this conference and invited speakers from different sectors including industry, academia and government. The organization said the event is one of the world’s largest virtual summit and has been titled IIT2020: The Future is Now.

“The Future is invented when we let our imaginations soar beyond current paradigms to find innovative, sustainable solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges," PanIIT said in a post on its website.

