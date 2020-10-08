PM Modi to deliver keynote address in Invest India Conference in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada in the evening today. He will be speaking on aspects related to economy at 6.30 pm via video conferencing.

"At around 6:30 PM today, would be delivering the keynote address at the Annual Invest India Conference. This is organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada. Will speak on aspects relating to the economy," PM Modi tweeted.

At around 6:30 PM today, would be delivering the keynote address at the Annual Invest India Conference. This is organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada. Will speak on aspects relating to the economy. https://t.co/JcPJ9j1p3G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies from various sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consulting firms, universities etc are expected to take part in the conference.

The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via