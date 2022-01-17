Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda on Monday at 8:30 PM IST via video conference.

The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

The summit will begin with a special address by Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi will deliver his special address on Monday evening, which would be followed by the address of United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will deliver a special address on Wednesday. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver their special addresses on the last day.

The WEF, which has been hosting its annual meeting for 50 years, could not organise its high-profile event last year due to Covid. The event has been deferred till early summer for this year as well. This would be the second time when the Forum would host 'Davos Agenda' summit online on the dates originally scheduled for the physical annual meeting.

