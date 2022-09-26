PM Modi to depart for Tokyo for Shinzo Abe’s funeral

On 8 July, Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech. As Japan’s longest-serving prime minister whose life was cut short at age 67, Abe is only the second prime minister to get a state funeral.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Tokyo, Japan, later on Monday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Tokyo, Japan, later on Monday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “I am travelling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship."
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “I am travelling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship."
“I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San. @kishida230"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San. @kishida230"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San,“ PM Modi said in a tweet.
“I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San,“ PM Modi said in a tweet.
On 8 July, Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech. As Japan’s longest-serving prime minister whose life was cut short at age 67, Abe is only the second prime minister to get a state funeral.
On 8 July, Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech. As Japan’s longest-serving prime minister whose life was cut short at age 67, Abe is only the second prime minister to get a state funeral.