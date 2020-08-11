PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 situation with CMs of 10 states today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with discuss the novel coronavirus situation in the country with the chief ministers of ten states today. PM Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh today, to discuss corona related situation. pic.twitter.com/fOXxyK4tb2 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

On Monday, the Prime Minister had held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of six states - Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala - to review the flood situation there.

PM Modi's last meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus crisis was in June.

Meanwhile, as many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via