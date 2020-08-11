Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 situation with CMs of 10 states today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 situation with CMs of 10 states today

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • PM Modi will hold a video conference to discuss coronavirus situation with Chief Ministers of these states
  • On Monday, PM Modi had held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review the flood situation there

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with discuss the novel coronavirus situation in the country with the chief ministers of ten states today. PM Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with discuss the novel coronavirus situation in the country with the chief ministers of ten states today. PM Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI tweeted.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Monday, the Prime Minister had held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of six states - Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala - to review the flood situation there.

PM Modi's last meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus crisis was in June.

Meanwhile, as many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated