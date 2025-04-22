PM Modi to discuss Hajj 2025 quota with Crown Prince; 620 deputationists to serve Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

India has selected as many as 620 deputationists this year to assist Consulate General of India (CGI) Jeddah in effective Hajj management in Saudi Arabia with the objective of serving Indian Hajj pilgrims, the government said on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian on Tuesday inaugurated the orientation-cum-training programme of deputationists of Hajj 2025, an official statement said. They include 266 administrative and 354 medical deputationists.

The programme is scheduled for two days on April 22 and 23, at SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

During the orientation-cum-training programme, these deputationists will be trained on different issues, including an overview of Hajj operations, the role of deputationists, health issues, crowd and disaster management, and the Haj Suvidha App before being deputed to Saudi Arabia.

Kurian appreciated the role of Hajj deputationists “as crucial enablers in successful Hajj operations" and exhorted them to perform the duties assigned to them with "utmost sincerity and commitment”.

The management of the Indian Hajj pilgrimage is the largest logistical exercise managed by the Indian government outside the country's borders.

Modi to discuss Hajj quota with Crown Prince India and Saudi Arabia are set to sign at least six agreements on Tuesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the Gulf nation, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

PM Modi will discuss issues relating to Hajj, including the quota for Indian pilgrims, during his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, as per the report.

India's Haj quota for 2025 has risen to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims finalised.

However, due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in contract agreements, approximately 42,000 Indians are unlikely to perform the sacred pilgrimage this year. Advertisement

The two nations are expected to sign agreements in the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture and advanced technology.

"Meetings in Riyadh continued late Monday to finalise details, with over a dozen MoUs under discussion, some to be signed at the official level," an official told PTI.