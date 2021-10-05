NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA scheme and will have a virtual interaction with them in Madhya Pradesh on 6 October. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present.

SVAMITVA, or Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas, is a central scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to residents in rural areas. The scheme will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas. It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Modi on 24 April, the National Panchayati Raj Day, after successful completion of a pilot (2020-2021) in nine states.

The scheme seeks to achieve the following objectives: creation of accurate land records for rural planning and reduce property related disputes; bring financial stability to rural citizens by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits; determination of property tax, which would accrue to the GPs directly in states where it is devolved or else, add to the state exchequer; creation of survey infrastructure and GIS maps that can be leveraged by any department; and, supporting preparation of better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of GIS maps.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.