PM Modi to distribute 1.7 lakh e-property cards in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday

The scheme seeks to achieve the following objectives: creation of accurate land records for rural planning and reduce property related disputes; bring financial stability to rural citizens by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits; determination of property tax, which would accrue to the GPs directly in states where it is devolved or else, add to the state exchequer; creation of survey infrastructure and GIS maps that can be leveraged by any department; and, supporting preparation of better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of GIS maps.