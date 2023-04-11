Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters on 13 April1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The programme is part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive, under which 10 lakh people are expected to be given jobs before the next Lok Sabha election in 2024
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted central government employees on 13 April, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Tuesday. The programme is part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive, under which 10 lakh people are expected to be given jobs before the next Lok Sabha election in 2024.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×