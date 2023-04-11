New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted central government employees on 13 April, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Tuesday. The programme is part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive, under which 10 lakh people are expected to be given jobs before the next Lok Sabha election in 2024.

According to the PMO, Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the prime minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. “The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," it added.

The recruits selected from across the country will start at various central government posts like train manager, station master, senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk, inspector, sub-inspector, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, postal assistant, income tax inspector, tax assistant, assistant professor, teacher, librarian, nurse, probationary officers, PA and MTS among others.

The appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, the statement added.