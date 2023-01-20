PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters today

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under Government of India like Junior Engineers, loco pilots, Technicians, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organizations today, January 20, according to an official statement issued by PM's office on Thursday.
He will distribute the appointment letters under Rozgar Mela at 10.30 am via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the new appointees on the occasion, the statement read.
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under Government of India like Junior Engineers, loco pilots, Technicians, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, stenographer, Junior Accountant, Grameen Dak Sevak, Income Tax Inspector, Teacher, Nurse, Doctor, Social security Officer, PA, MTS, among others.
The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module, will also be shared during this Rozgar the program. Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments, the PMO said.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation, the statement added.
It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.
PM Modi had launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ to recruit 10 lakh people and boost employment opportunities for the youth. In the second Rojgar Mela that was held in November 2022, PM Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. While, in the first Rozgar Mela he had handed out over 75,000 appointment letters.
He has also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses in various government departments.
