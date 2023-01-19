PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

Indian government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, income tax inspector, teacher, nurse, doctor, social security officer, PA, MTS
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela on Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Modi will also address these appointees through video conferencing.
According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under Indian government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, income tax inspector, teacher, nurse, doctor, social security officer, PA, MTS, among others.
The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module, will also be shared during the rozgar the programme. Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.
The Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.
PM Modi had launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ to recruit 10 lakh people and boost employment opportunities for the youth. In the second Rojgar Mela that was held in November 2022, PM Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. While, in the first Rozgar Mela he had handed out over 75,000 appointment letters.
Prime Minister has also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses in various government departments.
