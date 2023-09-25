PM Modi to distribute around 51,000 appointment letters on Tuesday

PM Modi to distribute around 51,000 appointment letters on Tuesday1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals at Rozgar Mela events across India. The recruits will be joining various ministries and departments in the central and state governments. The Rozgar Mela aims to generate employment opportunities and empower the youth. The newly inducted appointees will also have access to online training modules through the iGOT Karmayogi portal. The Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel for various central armed police forces as well. The recruitment process for paramilitary forces has been expedited and now includes examinations in 13 local languages.
