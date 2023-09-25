PM Modi to distribute around 51,000 appointment letters on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals at Rozgar Mela events across India. The recruits will be joining various ministries and departments in the central and state governments. The Rozgar Mela aims to generate employment opportunities and empower the youth. The newly inducted appointees will also have access to online training modules through the iGOT Karmayogi portal. The Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel for various central armed police forces as well. The recruitment process for paramilitary forces has been expedited and now includes examinations in 13 local languages.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday. The initiative will be undertaken under Rozgar Mela at 46 locations across the country. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards employment generation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Modi will also address the appointees via video conferencing. The recruitment drive is taking place across central and state government departments.

“The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries and departments such as the Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, among others," said the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rozgar Mela, according to the government, is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format, it said.

Through Rozgar Mela, the Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the union government has made several major changes in the recruitment process of paramilitary forces. The process from application to selection has been expedited. The examination for recruitment in paramilitary forces is now being conducted in 13 local languages too. Earlier there was an option to choose either Hindi or English in such examinations, but now the mother tongue has been given importance. This change is expected to help provide opportunities to lakhs of youngsters from various regions to get employment.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!