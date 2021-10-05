Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

PM Modi will also distribute e-property cards to more than 1.7 lakh beneficiaries, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event.

All you need to know about SVAMITVA scheme

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.