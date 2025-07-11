PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits at 16th Rozgar Mela on July 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in government departments on Saturday, July 12, at 11 a.m. as part of the 16th Rozgar Mela, which aims to create employment. He will address the new appointees via video conferencing.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “We are determined to enhance the participation of young friends in building a developed and self-reliant India. In this series, tomorrow, July 12, at 11 am, I will participate in another employment fair through video conferencing, where thousands of youths will be handed appointment letters.”

Advertisement

16th Rozgar Mela The 16th Rozgar Mela will be conducted at 47 locations across the country. Recruitments are taking place across central government ministries and Departments. The new recruits are expected to join the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, and other departments and ministries.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat says leaders should step aside at 75, sparks speculation

About Rozgar Mela Rozgar Mela is a half-day event where employers and job seekers come together to apply for and interview for positions. This employment approach aims to establish quick connections between job seekers and employers, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement earlier.

Advertisement

More than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country, it added.