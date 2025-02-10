Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a high-profile four day visit to France and the United States on Monday. In his departure statement, PM Modi noted that it will be his first meeting with US President Donald Trump after his inauguration ceremony in January.

“I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.,” read PM Modi's departure statement.

He also expressed willingness to work together for the “mutual benefit of the people of two countries and shape a better future for the world.”

PM Modi's foreign visit begins today Narendra Modi is heading towads France, where he is set to co-chair the AI Action Summit and meet world leaders and global tech leaders. Modi said he is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. After visiting France from February 10 to February 12, PM Modi will fly to the US for a two-day trip.

PM Modi to co-chair AI Action Summit in France He looked forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner, he added.

Modi said, “The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron.”