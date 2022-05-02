PM Modi to embark on Europe tour today to convey India's stand on Ukraine

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi and the German chancellor will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) on Monday
Later, PM Modi will be visiting Denmark and Paris in the coming two days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be visiting Berlin to hold a bilateral discussion with H E Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany. As per the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi and the German chancellor will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format that India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be visiting Berlin to hold a bilateral discussion with H E Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany. As per the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi and the German chancellor will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format that India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts.
"In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional, and global developments that concern us both," PM Modi said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional, and global developments that concern us both," PM Modi said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further PM Modi and Scholz will address a Business Roundtable to energise industries to strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries.
Further PM Modi and Scholz will address a Business Roundtable to energise industries to strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries.
On the Indian diaspora in Germany, the prime minister said, "Continental Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this Diaspora. The Indian Diaspora is an important anchor in our relations with Europe, and therefore I will take the opportunity of my visit to the continent to meet our brothers and sisters there".
On the Indian diaspora in Germany, the prime minister said, "Continental Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this Diaspora. The Indian Diaspora is an important anchor in our relations with Europe, and therefore I will take the opportunity of my visit to the continent to meet our brothers and sisters there".
Following a visit to Berlin, PM Modi will be travelling to Copenhagen, Denmark wherein he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen. The meeting will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following a visit to Berlin, PM Modi will be travelling to Copenhagen, Denmark wherein he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen. The meeting will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable as well as interact with the Indian community in Denmark.
Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, PM Modi will also take part in the second India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. PM Modi will also take stock of our cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.
Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, PM Modi will also take part in the second India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. PM Modi will also take stock of our cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.
Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation, and innovation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation, and innovation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the return journey to India, PM Modi will stopover in Paris and will meet President Emmanuel Macron.
During the return journey to India, PM Modi will stopover in Paris and will meet President Emmanuel Macron.
"Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi's visit to Europe has come when the region is facing several challenges. PM Modi said he would try to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with his European partners through the engagements.
PM Modi's visit to Europe has come when the region is facing several challenges. PM Modi said he would try to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with his European partners through the engagements.