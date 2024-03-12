PM Modi to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains today: All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 10 new trains on March 12. Let’s take a look.
India celebrates the roll-out of 10 fresh Vande Bharat trains. be
Also, Ahmedabad and Mumbai will get the second set of Vande Bharat trains, as do Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, as well as Bengaluru and Chennai.
Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair Division) Saurabh Prasad confirmed that, of the two Vande Bharat trains, one will run between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar and the other will operate between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.
"These two new Vande Bharat Express trains are in addition to the existing service on this route," Prasad told ANI.
Routes with extensions
Not just new trains, but some old routes get extended too. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod will push on to Mangaluru, Ahmedabad-Jamnagar will reach Dwarka, Gorakhpur-Lucknow will extend to Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), and the Ajmer-Delhi route will stretch to Chandigarh.
