PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today

PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 08:13 AM IST
- PM Modi to flag off Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal at 4:30 pm via video conferencing
- The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables as well as fruits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.
The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc. Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment.
The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on August 7 this year which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur. Its frequency was later increased from weekly to three days a week.
As a result of a good response from farmers, its frequency was increased from a weekly service to three days in a week, the PMO said.
"Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce," it said.
