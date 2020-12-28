OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 08:13 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi to flag off Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal at 4:30 pm via video conferencing
  • The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables as well as fruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc. Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Reuters

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
President-elect Joe Biden.

United States facing 'four historic crises at once', says Joe Biden

2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Shaun Roache, chief economist of Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’

6 min read . 07:50 AM IST
This illustration picture taken in Paris shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Covid-19 Vaccine' next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos

UK drug regulator might clear Oxford vaccine next week

2 min read . 08:38 AM IST

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on August 7 this year which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur. Its frequency was later increased from weekly to three days a week.

As a result of a good response from farmers, its frequency was increased from a weekly service to three days in a week, the PMO said.

"Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce," it said.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout