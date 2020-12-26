PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra on December 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28 (Monday) at 4.30 pm via video conferencing.

Union Ministers Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Shri Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc.

Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment. The Government of India has extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

Transforming stations

The first Kisan Rail ran from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, which was further extended upto Muzaffarpur. As a result of good response from the farmers, its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days in a week.

The service has proven to help small & marginal farmers to get better profit from their farm produce. It also reduced wastage by providing safe and quick delivery with cheaper transportation cost.

It has also changed the smaller railway stations into major farm produce loading hubs.

The stations which had no loading of goods or parcel traffic earlier like Sangola, Belvandi, Kopargaon, Belapur and Modlimb in Central Railway zone of Indian Railways were provided stoppages for Sangola - Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail and smaller stations Sangola & Jeur were provided stoppage for Bengaluru – Adarsh Nagar Delhi Kisan Rail taking into consideration of the small farmers of this region.

The stoppage at these stations facilitated farmers to load their perishable farm produce like pomegranates, guava, custard apple, banana and other fruits, vegetables and fish.

