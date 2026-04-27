PM Modi to flag off 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains between UP and Maharashtra, says Ashwini Vaishnaw; check routes

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that two additional Amrit Bharat Express trains will join the national fleet, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lead the flagging-off ceremony on 29 April.
The upcoming routes connect Banaras to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). These services aim to offer cost-effective, contemporary transit while boosting regional links across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Specifically, the Banaras-Pune line eases travel to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya-Mumbai route facilitates pilgrimages to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, uniting major spiritual hubs.
In a social media post on X, Vaishnaw said: “Adding 2 more Amrit Bharat Express trains to the fleet! To be flagged off by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.”
The Prime Minister is set to visit Uttar Pradesh later this month to launch and formalise numerous initiatives. On 28 April, around 5 PM, he will attend a Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi to unveil development projects valued at approximately ₹6,350 crore and deliver a keynote address.
The following morning, 29 April, begins with prayers at Varanasi’s Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Afterwards, the Prime Minister will head to Hardoi at 11:30 AM to officially open the Ganga Expressway, followed by a public address.
The Mahima Sammelan will gather a massive assembly of local women. During the event, the Prime Minister will dedicate 48 finished projects, totalling over ₹1,050 crore. Major infrastructure milestones include:
Community-centric initiatives will also be unveiled, such as 30 rural water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Sarangnath Temple’s tourism upgrade, and the renovation of Sant Ravidas Park. Modern facilities like a synthetic hockey field at UP College, a solar plant at Bhelupur, and the Sowa Rigpa Bhawan at the Central University of Tibetan Studies reflect a mix of traditional and modern priorities.
The Prime Minister will also initiate over 112 new projects worth roughly ₹5,300 crore. These include 13 AMRUT 2.0 water schemes, a massive 500-bed multi-speciality hospital, and critical care units. Tourism enhancements at Assi, Dashashwamedh, and Namo Ghats are also on the agenda.
To bolster local administration, foundation stones will be laid for a new Nagar Nigam office and a juvenile welfare centre in Ramnagar. Additionally, over ₹105 crore in bonuses will be distributed to Banas Dairy milk suppliers.
Finally, the Prime Minister will launch the Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway expansion. This project features a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga, designed to alleviate congestion, boost logistics, and streamline travel between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.