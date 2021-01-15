PM Modi to flag off 8 pan-India trains to Statue of Unity on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting Kevadiya to stations across the country for boosting seamless connectivity to the tirbal region in Gujarat where the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel is located.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday that Modi will also inaugurate several other railway projects related to Gujarat during the event on 17 January via video-conferencing.

He will launch new broad-gauge line and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

"The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of the Narmada river, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while helping generate new employment and business opportunities," the PMO said.

The eight trains being flagged off will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

In December 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kevadia, which is around 5 kilometres from the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, and laid the foundation stone for the railway station, aimed at providing a direct rail link to the heavily patronised monument from Vadodara, a major Western Railway junction.

To connect Kevadia with the main line, the railways converted the 18-kilometre Dabhoi-Chandod narrow gauge line into broad gauge and connected Chandod with Kevadia by laying a 32-kilometre broad gauge line.

On 18 January, the PM would also lay foundation stones for two metro train services in Gujarat via video-conference from New Delhi

