PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today. Here's all you need to know3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains connecting religious and tourist destinations across 11 states. Trains equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at 12:30 pm through video conferencing. The launch of these trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message