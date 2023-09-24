PM Narendra Modi to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains connecting religious and tourist destinations across 11 states. Trains equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at 12:30 pm through video conferencing. The launch of these trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.

As per the press release from the PM office, the states that will benefit from the launch of Vande Bharat trains include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

As per the PMO statement, the introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country and these trains will be equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology.

Vande Bharat trains that will flagged off today The new trains that will be flagged off are:

-Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express;

-Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express;

-Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express;

-Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express;

-Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express;

-Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express;

-Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express;

-Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express; and

-Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

The statement said that these Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest trains along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers.

Speaking about these trains, the statement says that as compared to the current fastest train along the route, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be faster by about 3 hours; Hyderabad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express by more than 2.5 hours; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express by more than 2 hours; Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express by about 1 hour; and Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express by about half an hour.

"In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to improve connectivity of important religious places across the country, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express and Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express will connect important religious towns of Puri and Madurai. Also, the Vijayawada – Chennai Vande Bharat Express will operate via the Renigunta route and will provide connectivity to the Tirupati Pilgrimage Centre," the PMO statement added.

The Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be Kerala's second semi-high speed train which will run six days a week except on Tuesday and will cover the journey between both the citues in 8 hours 5 minutes. The Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Train Number 20631 will begin its journey from Kasaragod at 7 am will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm.

The Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express which will significantly reduce the travel time between two major cities is is around 2.5 hours faster than all other trains on the route and is expected to have a travel time of around 7 hours. As per Hindustanttimes report, the train will have stops at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Dharamvaram stations. The train will cover a distance of 610 kilometers between the two cities and will have a speed ranging from 70kmph to 90kmph.

Speaking of Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, the first train will reportedly leave from Tirunelveli Junction 6 am and reach Chennai around 1:50 pm while the return journey is set to begin at 2:50 pm on all days except Tuesdays. According to reports, the locomotive will be operated at an average speed of 83.30 km and halt at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchi.

Odisha's second Vande Bharat express on Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express conducted its full trial run on Wednesday. The train will connect the coastal districts of the state to its western region. Earlier, it was also reported that the semi-high speed train will cover the distance of 505 km in 7 hrs and 30 minutes from Puri-Rourkela and 7 hours and 45 minutes.

As per The Hindu report, Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat express is set to cover the distance between the two cities in 6 hours and 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

