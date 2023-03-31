New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on 1 April and flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati railway station. The train will cover a distance of 708 kilometres in 7.45 hours. It will be the 11th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

“The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region," said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders‘ Conference of the three armed forces on the same day. The three-day conference of military commanders will be held from 30th March to 1st April 2023 on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’.

“During the Conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will also be reviewed," the PMO said.

The conference will witness participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from Army, Navy and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations.