PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on 1 April1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
The train will cover a distance of 708 kilometres in 7.45 hours. It will be the 11th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on 1 April and flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati railway station. The train will cover a distance of 708 kilometres in 7.45 hours. It will be the 11th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.
