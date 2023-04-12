PM Modi to flag off Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express today; services starting from 13 April2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:43 AM IST
- The Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat express will will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt, with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 April flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conferencing. The inaugural Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will ply between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt railway station. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from tomorrow i.e. from April 13. It will be the 14th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.
