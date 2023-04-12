According to the schedule drawn up for the newest Vande Bharat Express, it will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes which is fastest that the Shatabdi Express which takes around 6 hours and 15 minutes. The new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by about 60 minutes than Shatabdi. The Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. This will also be the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) lines.

