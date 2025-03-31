PM Modi to flag off first Vande Bharat train to Kashmir on THIS date: Check unique features of Katra-Srinagar rail link

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar in Kashmir on April 19, marking the accomplishment of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail stretch project. Besides, the PM will inspect and inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge.

Initially, the Vande Bharat train will run from Katra due to the renovation work at the Jammu railway station. Once it is completed, around August, the train will start operating from Jammu, ANI reported. As PM Modi visits Udhampur, this will mark the long-anticipated demand for direct rail connectivity to Kashmir.

"On April 19, the prime minister will arrive in Udhampur. Afterwards, he will visit the world's highest rail bridge, which has been constructed, to inspect it and inaugurate it. Then, he will reach Katra and inaugurate the Vande Bharat train. The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat service is being started temporarily from Katra due to the renovation work at the Jammu railway station. Once the work is completed, around August, the train will start running from Jammu as per the schedule," Singh said.

Features of Jammu Kashmir Vande Bharat train The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is particularly structured with anti-freezing facilities. A snow-removal train, moving ahead of passenger and freight trains, is expected to ensure that trains on this strategic route run day and night throughout the year, according to the Ministry of Railways.

This would include all-weather connectivity between both regions. Railways has used anti-vibration seismic devices in the project with an aim to secure passengers as this region is prone to zone-V earthquakes. The dampers would absorb the tremors in the Himalayan terrain for a faster and safe travel, it said.

"The Vande Bharat Express running in Kashmir is different from the Vande Bharat Express running across the country. It is specially designed to operate smoothly in extreme cold conditions, i.e. as low as -20°C. To ensure comfort for passengers and drivers, the train is equipped with advanced heating systems," it mentioned.

The ministry, in its release, added that the driver's cabin consists of a heated windshield to avoid fogging up or freezing and increase visibility in extreme temperatures. It has heating elements in the plumbing and bio-toilets to prevent water from freezing, which will have essential systems continue to function during cold weather.

History of Kashmir rail link project The rail project to connect Kashmir started in 1997. However, it confronted numerous delays due to the topographical, geological, and meteorological challenges. The project comprises 38 tunnels and spans a total distance of 119 km. Of these, the longest tunnel stretches up to a distance of 12.75 km (Tunnel T-49). This is also India's largest and longest transportation tunnel, media reports cited officials as saying.