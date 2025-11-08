PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains today in Varanasi, interacts with kids onboard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi station today. He affirmed connectivity boost and comfort once they start running on tracks.

Advertisement

PM Modi interacted with kids onboard the new Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express.

While taking to X on Saturday, he stated, “The Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off in a short while will boost connectivity and comfort!”

Earlier, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed arrangements at Varanasi Junction railway station ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Advertisement

"Tomorrow (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off four Vande Bharat services from Varanasi station... All four Vande Bharat services will provide immense convenience to passengers. Be it Amrit Bharat trains, Namo Bharat trains, or Vande Bharat trains, new-generation trains are being introduced with a focus on passenger convenience... At the same time, our stations are being renovated... Work is underway at 1,300 stations across the country," ANI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

Vande Bharat train routes The new Vande Bharat Express trains are set to operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

By significantly cutting travel times between major cities, these trains will boost regional connectivity, encourage tourism, and stimulate economic activity across India, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will provide direct service along this route, reducing travel time by approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to existing special trains, it said. It will link some of India’s most important religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This connection is expected to strengthen religious and cultural tourism while offering pilgrims and travelers a faster, modern, and more comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the route in about 7 hours and 45 minutes, cutting nearly an hour off current travel times, the statement further mentioned, noting it will benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. By enabling quicker intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a vital role in strengthening connectivity and supporting regional development.

Advertisement

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will become the fastest train on this corridor, completing the journey in just 6 hours and 40 minutes, the statement added, mentioning that it will enhance connections between Delhi and major cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This service is expected to encourage trade, tourism, and employment, contributing to the socio-economic development of border areas and integrating these regions more closely with national markets.

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat in southern India will shorten travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes, the statement read, noting that while connecting major IT and commercial centers, it will provide professionals, students, and tourists with a faster, more comfortable travel option. The route is anticipated to foster economic activity and tourism across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, promoting regional growth and collaboration.