PM Modi to launch Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express, unveil projects worth ₹3,200 cr1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:57 PM IST
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, a unique project connecting 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on 25 April, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
