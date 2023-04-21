New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on 25 April, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth more than Rs. 3200 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, a unique project connecting 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats, offering seamless connectivity with Kochi city. The prime minister will also dedicate the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section.

Modi will lay the foundation for multiple rail projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area, including Nemon and Kochuveli; and increasing the sectional speed of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Additionally, the prime minister will break ground for the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The Digital Science Park, envisioned as a key research facility, will foster the development of digital products and services by industry and business units in partnership with academia. The park will focus on Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and smart materials. The initial investment for the project’s Phase-1 is around ₹200 crore, with a total estimated project outlay of approximately ₹1,515 crore.