PM Modi to launch Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express, unveil projects worth 3,200 cr

Additionally, the prime minister will break ground for the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The Digital Science Park, envisioned as a key research facility, will foster the development of digital products and services by industry and business units in partnership with academia. The park will focus on Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and smart materials. The initial investment for the project’s Phase-1 is around ₹200 crore, with a total estimated project outlay of approximately ₹1,515 crore.