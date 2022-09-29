PM Modi to flag off National Games, launch projects on 2-day Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Modi will begin his two-day visit to Gujarat where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects while also inaugurating the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Gujarat today with several events lined up. While in the state, Prime Minister will take a ride on the Vande Bharat Express and Ahmedabad Metro while also attending the Navaratri celebrations.
PM Modi will start his visit from where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth over Rs. 3400 crores.The major projects to be inaugurated include water supply, drainage projects, DREAM City, Biodiversity Park and other development works.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share the news about his visit to Surat in a series of tweets, he wrote, “I am eager to be in Surat tomorrow. This city has shown how hardwork can lead to wonders. Among Surat’s biggest strengths is the city’s diversity - people across states and cultures are happily living and working there. Works worth Rs. 3400 crore will be dedicated to the nation."
In another tweet, he wrote, “The works whose foundation stone will be laid or dedicated to the nation include projects related to urban regeneration, a Biodiversity park, a science centre and Phase-2 of DREAM City. These works will ensure a better quality of life for the people of Surat"
After Surat, Prime Minister will move to Bhavnagar where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth over ₹5200 crore. At around 7 pm in the evening, he will inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and at around 9 pm he will attend the Navratri Festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the World’s First CNG Terminal and of brownfield port along with Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar.
Sharing news of his visit to Bhavnagar, PM wrote, “The city of Bhavnagar has a glorious history and exceptional culture. At a programme in Bhavnagar, development works worth Rs. 5200 crore will either be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stone would be laid. These works are linked to energy, water supply and ports"
He added,“Bhavnagar is all set to get a CNG Terminal and brownfield port project. The economic benefits of these would be immense. The water supply projects are going to help our hardworking farmers."
On the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will flag off Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and will travel from train to Kalupur Railway Station.
He will then flag off the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and will take a metro ride from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra metro station.
Later in the day, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹7200 crore and perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji Temple while also attending Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha.
A release from the Prime Minister's office on the occasion read, “Inauguration and foundation stone of these wide ranging developmental projects reflect the commitment of the Prime Minister to develop world class infrastructure, enhance urban mobility and improve multi-modal connectivity."
