PM Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra today

PM Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra today1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2020, 07:57 AM IST
- 'The Ro-Pax ferry service will improve ‘Ease of Living’ and boost economic prosperity,' tweeted PM Modi
- The ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 kilometres to just 60 kilometres
Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra today. The ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 kilometres to just 60 kilometres.
"The Ro-Pax ferry service will improve ‘Ease of Living’ and boost economic prosperity. Here’s how the ferry looks, an evening before the launch." PM Modi tweeted.
Speaking to ANI, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Shipping Minister said, "This ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 km (by road) to just 60 kilometres."
A large number of people from Saurashtra have settled in Surat and are working in the diamond industry. There are about 5,000 buses plying daily between this route which takes around 10 to 12 hours, Mandaviya informed.
With the inauguration of the Ropax ferry, the time taken to reach Saurashtra will be just four hours. This is going to benefit the people from Saurashtra who are working here in Surat, in a major way.
